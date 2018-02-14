BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB men's curling comeback in vain against Canada
Highlights: GB men's curling comeback in vain
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's men trail 4-1, but fight back to 5-4 before defending champions Canada seal a 6-4 win following a tactical 10th end on the opening day of the men's curling in Pyeongchang.
