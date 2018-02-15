BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Pierre Vaultier wins gold in the men's snowboard cross final
Vaultier wins gold in men's snowboard cross
Watch Pierre Vaultier produce a superb performance to win gold in the men's snowboarding cross at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
