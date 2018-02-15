Winter Olympics: GB's Parsons fourth after two runs of men's skeleton

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Dom Parsons put himself in contention to win Great Britain's first medal of the Winter Olympics at the halfway stage of the men's skeleton.

The 30-year-old Londoner backed up his impressive training form to set a combined time of one minute 41.26 seconds after two runs in Pyeongchang.

South Korea's Sungbin Yun leads on 1:40.35 with Olympic Athletes from Russia's Nikita Tregubov second and Latvia's Martins Dukurs third.

The competition concludes on Friday.

"It's really close," said Parsons. "A small mistake down the track and you can lose a couple of tenths of a second and that's a few spots. Except for Yun, obviously. He's smashing it.

"I think there is a little bit more in the bag and hopefully I can put down another two good runs and just inch ahead of Martins - that's the goal."

Parsons was the fastest slider in Monday's second men's training run and the form of the British team during practice led to some rivals voicing concerns that Team GB's new aerodynamic suits may not comply with the sport's rules.

The third run takes place at 00:30 GMT on Friday before the fourth and final run at 02:15 GMT.

Defending champion Lizzy Yarnold and team-mate Laura Deas begin their campaigns in the women's event later on Friday.

Leader Yun is a big fan of Iron Man, sporting a helmet in the superheroes' colours

I don't think it's an arms race - Parsons

However, Great Britain's equipment was cleared by the sport's governing body and Parsons showed good consistency, finishing fifth in the opening run and then moving up a place on the second.

"I don't think it's an arms race, it's more that little extra edge," added Parsons.

"Without getting the basics right you're not going to go fast so the main focus of all the work we do is on the fundamentals of sliding and being able to get speed out of the sled, understanding the tracks and getting our lines down the tracks.

"That is the biggest thing."

Parsons' team-mate Rice is 12th after the first two heats.