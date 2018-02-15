Watch Norway star Aksel Lund Svindal's winning run as the 35-year-old becomes the oldest man to claim downhill gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: GB women beaten by US in curling

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.