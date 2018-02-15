Winter Olympics: British IOC member Adam Pengilly sent home from Pyeongchang

Adam Pengilly competed in the skeleton at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics

Adam Pengilly, a British member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been sent home from the 2018 Winter Olympics with "immediate effect" after an incident with a security officer.

The 40-year-old former skeleton racer has apologised to the other man.

Pengilly is a two-time Olympian and vice-president of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

The IOC issued a statement apologising for Pengilly's behaviour, saying it "feels extremely sorry".

"Pengilly has expressed his apologies to the security man involved," the statement added.

"Following an interview with the IOC Ethics and Compliance officer, he will leave the Olympic Games and South Korea with immediate effect."

Details of the incident haven't been made public. Pengilly has been an outspoken critic of the IOC's handling of Russian doping.