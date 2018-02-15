BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Support since crash has been 'amazing' - Elise Christie thanks fans
Support since crash has been amazing - Christie
- From the section Winter Olympics
GB's Elise Christie thanks fans for their amazing support after she dramatically crashed out of the 500m short-track final. Christie will race again in the 1,500m on Saturday and the 1,000m on Tuesday in Pyeongchang.
