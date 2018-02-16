BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: South Korea's Yun Sung-bin wins men's skeleton gold by 'biggest margin in history'
Yun wins skeleton gold by 'biggest margin in history'
- From the section Winter Olympics
South Korea's Yun Sung-bin sets a track record in his final run as the home favourite wins gold in the men's skeleton by a huge margin of 1.63secs.
WATCH MORE: Parsons wins dramatic skeleton bronze
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.