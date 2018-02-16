BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Last but still dancing - Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong entertains skeleton fans
Last but still dancing: Frimpong entertains skeleton fans
- From the section Winter Olympics
Despite finishing last in the men's skeleton Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong wins the hearts of the fans in Pyeongchang and celebrates the end of his Winter Olympics with a dance.
WATCH MORE: Wipeouts & spectacular tricks in women's aerials
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.