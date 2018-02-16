BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Swiss legend Dario Cologna wins historic third cross-country gold
Cologna wins historic third cross-country gold
Swiss legend Dario Cologna becomes the first cross-country skier to win the same Olympic event three times, claiming gold in the 15km free at Pyeongchang. Leading Brit Andrew Musgrave was 28th.
