BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ice hockey referee climbs on net for goalline view

Ice hockey ref climbs on net for goalline view

The referee in the men's ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia, Tobias Wehrli, goes to extraordinary lengths to see whether or not the puck crosses the goalline.

