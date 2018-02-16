BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ice hockey referee climbs on net for goalline view
Ice hockey ref climbs on net for goalline view
- From the section Winter Olympics
The referee in the men's ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia, Tobias Wehrli, goes to extraordinary lengths to see whether or not the puck crosses the goalline.
WATCH MORE: Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.