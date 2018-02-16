BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Esmee Visser wins women's 5000m speed skating gold
Visser beats Sabilkova to 5000m speed skating gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Netherlands' Esmee Visser, 22, denies Czech favourite Martina Sablikova a third straight Olympic gold in the women's 5000m speed skating at Pyeongchang.
