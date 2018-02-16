Defending Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold finishes the day in third place after the second of four runs in the women's skeleton, with fellow Briton Laura Deas in fourth.

Yarnold is 0.10 seconds behind leader Jacqueline Loelling, with Deas 0.07secs adrift of Yarnold.

WATCH MORE: Parsons wins skeleton bronze medal

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.