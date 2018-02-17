Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win

By Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland in Pyeongchang

Eve Muirhead delivers stone
Great Britain have now won three of their four matches in Pyeongchang
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Team GB's women's curlers beat Denmark 7-6 to enhance their prospects of a place in the semi-finals.

Eve Muirhead's rink controlled the second half of the match and could have won more emphatically.

"I think as a team we still have a lot left in the tank," Muirhead told BBC Sport. "That's a positive thing to take forward.

"As a team we need to figure out how to step up a little bit, but the second half of that game was superb."

With a record of three wins and one defeat, Muirhead's rink are well placed ahead of their meeting with their Korean hosts later on Saturday.

"The Koreans are a noisy crowd," she added.

"I can't expect many to be supporting us but there should be a great atmosphere."

