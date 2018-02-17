Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win

Great Britain have now won three of their four matches in Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Team GB's women's curlers beat Denmark 7-6 to enhance their prospects of a place in the semi-finals.

Eve Muirhead's rink controlled the second half of the match and could have won more emphatically.

"I think as a team we still have a lot left in the tank," Muirhead told BBC Sport. "That's a positive thing to take forward.

"As a team we need to figure out how to step up a little bit, but the second half of that game was superb."

With a record of three wins and one defeat, Muirhead's rink are well placed ahead of their meeting with their Korean hosts later on Saturday.

"The Koreans are a noisy crowd," she added.

"I can't expect many to be supporting us but there should be a great atmosphere."