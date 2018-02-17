Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Team GB's women's curlers beat Denmark 7-6 to enhance their prospects of a place in the semi-finals.
Eve Muirhead's rink controlled the second half of the match and could have won more emphatically.
"I think as a team we still have a lot left in the tank," Muirhead told BBC Sport. "That's a positive thing to take forward.
"As a team we need to figure out how to step up a little bit, but the second half of that game was superb."
With a record of three wins and one defeat, Muirhead's rink are well placed ahead of their meeting with their Korean hosts later on Saturday.
"The Koreans are a noisy crowd," she added.
"I can't expect many to be supporting us but there should be a great atmosphere."