Winter Olympics: Great Britain's Izzy Atkin wins bronze in the women's ski slopestyle

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Izzy Atkin won bronze in the women's ski slopestyle to claim Great Britain's second medal of the Winter Olympics.

The 19-year-old, born in the United States, scored 84.60 on a strong final run to claim a first British Winter Olympic medal on skis.

Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin won gold with a score of 91.20 while her compatriot Mathilde Gremaud took silver.

Fellow Briton Katie Summerhayes finished seventh in the final.

The medal means Great Britain have now won medals on snow at consecutive Winter Games, following Jenny Jones' bronze in Sochi in 2014.

It comes a day after Dom Parsons won bronze in the men's skeleton for GB's first medal of the 2018 Games.

Atkin was in bronze medal position going into the third and final run but she was pushed down into fourth by American Maggie Voisin.

The Briton responded shortly after with her cleanest run of the competition to regain third place and none of the final three skiers could better her effort.

"A fantastic performance from Izzy Atkin," BBC Sport snowboard commentator Ed Leigh said. "So, so composed.

"The 19-year-old took the day well within her stride. She's come on to the biggest stage of the world and claimed a bronze medal."

Analysis - 'GB will go from strength to strength'

Jenny Jones, 2014 GB Olympic bronze medallist snowboarder

It's the first ever Olympic medal for the freestyle skiers and everyone in the team was watching with nerves. That will give so much confidence to James Woods ahead of his event tomorrow.

We have both a ski and a snowboard medal now and we're just going from strength to strength in freestyle.

This is Izzy's first Olympics, she's got at least one or two, maybe three, more Olympics in her.

Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win

Team GB's women's curlers beat Denmark 7-6 to enhance their prospects of a place in the semi-finals.

Eve Muirhead's rink controlled the second half of the match and could have won more emphatically.

"I think as a team we still have a lot left in the tank," Muirhead told BBC Sport. "That's a positive thing to take forward.

"As a team we need to figure out how to step up a little bit, but the second half of that game was superb."