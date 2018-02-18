Winter Olympics: Elise Christie faces 'fight against time' to make 1,000m

Media playback is not supported on this device Christie crashes out again

Britain's Elise Christie suffered soft tissue damage from her fall in Saturday's 1500m short-track skating semi-final and in a race to be fit for Tuesday's 1,000m.

Christie was taken to hospital after colliding with China's Li Jinyu as she tried to finish in the top two.

The 27-year-old was later pictured on social media wearing a protective boot.

Team GB's chef de mission Mike Hay said: "It's a fight against time [whether she will be for for Tuesday]."

Hay told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek that Christie had "ruptured part of her tendons" and that "at the moment she can't put her [skating] boot on".

"I've got to handle people's expectations," said Hay. "Even if she does race she won't be at her optimum."

The 1,000m remains Christie's last chance to win an Olympic medal after she also suffered a fall in the 500m final on Tuesday. The Scot also had three disqualifications at Sochi 2014.

Asked about Christie's psychological state, Hay said: "She is fighting to be fit and desperate to race, so the psychological element changes a bit."

He added: "If she's able to skate she will, I don't think it's a problem for her mentally."

"It's how the ankle responds. She wants to make it but it might not be her decision. We'll have to wait and see what the doctors say and take it from there."

Nicola Minichiello, retired British bobsledder, said on BBC Two:

"At this point I'd just be filling her with positivity. She's had a devastating run of bad luck through the Olympics and at the back of her mind might be, 'Is this just not meant to happen?'.

"She is a phenomenal athlete, but she's just had incredibly bad luck."

On Sunday, Christie tweeted: "I would like to thank everyone for the support.

"You have no idea what it means to me. I have so much love for my country.

"And for all the short-track experts out there, I was always going to get a penalty as I didn't finish the race."

Double heartache for Christie in Pyeongchang

Christie came into the Games as a triple world champion following a momentous 2017 for the Scottish skater.

She was one of Team GB's certainties for medal in Pyeongchang but so far the bad luck that blighted her displays at Sochi has returned.

In the 500m, she tried to hold her line on the final lap but her hand came in contact with Dutchwoman Yara van Kerkhof's boot which resulted in her careering into a wall.

The Briton left the ice in tears and it was a repeat scene on Saturday. After an exceptional display in her opening 1500m race, Christie placed herself in a good position to attack second-place China's Li Jinyu on the final lap of the semi-final, with only two guaranteed to go through.

However, in an attempt to pass her rival she clipped the skater which sent both tumbling to the ice.

Christie received treatment before she was carried off on a stretcher.

Elise Christie appeared to be in a relaxed and happier mood on Sunday after Saturday's heartache