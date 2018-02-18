BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Fantastic' Marcel Hirscher secures second gold of Games

'Fantastic' Hirscher secures second gold of Games

Marcel Hirscher secures his second gold of the Games with a commanding performance in the men's giant slalom in Pyeongchang, following up his victory in the men's combined.

