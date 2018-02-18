Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold to consider skeleton future after retaining title

Media playback is not supported on this device Lizzy Yarnold defends her Olympic skeleton title

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is to consider her future after retaining her Olympic skeleton title at Pyeongchang 2018.

The 29-year-old became the first Briton - and the first skeleton athlete - to win successive Winter Games golds when she claimed victory on Saturday on a historic day for Team GB.

Asked about her future on Sunday, Yarnold said: "I need to get over my chest infection first.

"I'll take a break and get back to you."

Fellow Briton Alex Coomber, who won Olympic skeleton bronze in 2002, praised Yarnold's "mental grit" and told BBC Sport: "No other female has tried to retain this title and one of the reasons is because it is so hard.

"What does she do? I'm sure if Lizzy decides she's achieved everything she can, she will find something else to do and succeed at that."