BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: James Woods 'in awe of himself' after slopestyle final
Woods 'in awe of himself' after slopestyle final
- From the section Winter Olympics
GB's James Woods admits he didn't have a 'perfect run' but says he is "in awe of himself" after narrowly missing out on a slopestyle Winter Olympic medal in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.