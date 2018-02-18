Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo powers Norway to their fifth gold in eight cross-country skiing competitions after charging home to win by 9.4 seconds in the men's 4x10km team relay final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

