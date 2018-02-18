BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Sweden beat Finland in men's ice hockey
Highlights: Sweden beat Finland to reach quarter-finals
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Sweden beat Finland 3-1 in the men's ice hockey preliminary round to win Group C and advance directly into the quarter-finals in Pyeongchang.
