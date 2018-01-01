Winter Olympics: Speed Skating - Men's Team Pursuit

Quarter-finals

RankCountryNamesTimeQual
1South KoreaLee/Chung/Kim3:39.29Q
2NetherlandsVerweij/Kramer/Blokhuijsen3:40.03Q
3NorwayHenriksen/Nilsen/Pedersen3:40.09Q
4New ZealandDobbin/Kay/Michael3:41.18Q
5JapanWilliamson/Nakamura/Ichinohe3:41.62
6ItalyGiovannini/Bugari/Tumolero3:41.64
7CanadaBelchos/Bloemen/Morrison3:41.73
8United StatesHansen/Lehman/Mantia3:42.98

Top Stories