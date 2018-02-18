BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

France's Martin Fourcade edges out Germany's Simon Schempp in a stunning finish in the men's biathlon 15km mass start at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

