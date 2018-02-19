BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'That's unbelievable' - Poland's Artur Nogal's start-line slip

'That's unbelievable!' - Four years training, to fall at the start-line

Watch Poland's Artur Nogal slip having just left the start-line in the men's 500m speed-skating event in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: 'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories