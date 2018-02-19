BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'That's unbelievable' - Poland's Artur Nogal's start-line slip
'That's unbelievable!' - Four years training, to fall at the start-line
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch Poland's Artur Nogal slip having just left the start-line in the men's 500m speed-skating event in Pyeongchang.
