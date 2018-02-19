BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada set up ice-hockey final with USA
Canada set up ice-hockey final with arch-rivals USA
Canada will face arch-rivals USA in the final of the women's ice hockey for the fifth time in six Olympics after producing a dominant display to defeat the Olympic Athletes of Russia in Pyeongchang.
