Rowan's redemption, a super coach & dramatic dead heat
Winter Olympics
Watch the best of the action from day 10 of the Winter Olympics as Britain's Rowan Cheshire qualifies for the halfpipe final and there is a dramatic dead heat in the bobsleigh final in Pyeongchang.
