Winter Olympics: GB men's curlers crush Norway to boost semi-final hopes

Kyle Smith described the 10-3 victory over Norway as the British men's "best performance so far" as they took a huge step towards the curling semi-finals.

"It feels like we're getting better with each game. That's three wins back-to-back so we know a win over the USA will see us into the semi-finals," he told BBC Sport.

Smith's rink controlled the match from the outset, as they took three from the first end before stealing a single in the second.

Norway got two back in the third but it was only a temporary setback as a beautifully-judged final shot in the fourth from Smith put Team GB 6-2 up.

Having limited the 2010 silver medallists to a single in the fifth, Team GB added to their emphatic halfway lead with another three in the sixth.

At 9-3 the match looked out of sight for the off-form Norwegians and they conceded after seven ends as Team GB stole another single to round off a terrific display and claim their fifth win in eight games.

Their final round-robin contest is against the United States on Wednesday.

Analysis - 'A very happy team'

Steve Cram, BBC curling commentator:

That has been Britain's best performance of the games so far, not just in terms of the score but in the manner of their performance.

Great Britain walked off the ice a very, very happy team indeed.