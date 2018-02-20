Winter Olympics: GB's Penny Coomes & Nick Buckland miss out on a top-10 finish

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Coomes & Buckland impress with free dance routine

Great Britain's Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland just missed out on a top-10 finish in the ice dance competition on day 11 of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

After qualifying in 10th, the pair came 11th after their free dance while Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold with a world record of 206.07.

Also overnight, GB's Rowan Cheshire came seventh in the women's ski halfpipe final, when Canada won another gold through Cassie Sharpe.

And there was disappointment in the men's halfpipe qualifiers as Britons Murray Buchan, Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon and Peter Speight failed to qualify for the final.

There was better news for GB's male curlers, who enjoyed a big win over Norway to move to the brink of the semi-finals, while Elise Christie has returned to the ice for the first time since suffering soft tissue damage in a fall during Saturday's 1500m semi-final.

Christie appears likely to take part in Tuesday's 1,000m short track heats after completing a full training session.

She is scheduled to race in heat five in the Gangneung Ice Arena at around 10:12 GMT.

It will be the Scot's last shot at a medal in Pyeongchang after she also fell in the 500m, having been disqualified in all three of her events in Sochi four years ago.

GB men's curlers crush Norway

Kyle Smith described the 10-3 victory over Norway as the British men's "best performance so far" as they took a huge step towards the curling semi-finals.

"It feels like we're getting better with each game. That's three wins back-to-back so we know a win over the USA will see us into the semi-finals," he told BBC Sport.

Smith's rink controlled the match from the outset and never looked in any danger as they claimed their fifth win in eight games.

Their final round-robin contest is against the United States on Wednesday.

GB women are currently in action against Japan in their latest round-robin game.

Still to come on day 11

Medals to be won

11:33 GMT: Short-track speed skating - women's 3,000m relay final

11:15-12:45: Biathlon - 2x6km women's and 2x7.5km men's mixed relay

Nordic combined - men's individual large hill (10:00-10:55) and men's individual 10km (12:45-13:45)

Brit watch:

05:05 GMT: GB women's curling team take on Japan.

10:00-12:00: Short-track speed skater Elise Christie hopes to fit to begin her final event - the women's 1,000m - and will be joined in qualification by Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson.

11:50-13:45: Women's bobsleigh begins, featuring GB's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore.

Gold medals won so far on day 11

