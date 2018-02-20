BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: The Canadian pair set new world record to win gold in the free dance
Canadian duo win ice dancing with record score
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir win figure skating gold, following up their short dance world record score on Monday with a superb free dance performance for a world record combined score of 206.07.
