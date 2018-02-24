Winter Olympics 2018: Why was there no ski version of big air in Pyeongchang?

Media playback is not supported on this device Gasser snatches big air gold with superb last jump

Big air made an impressive debut at the Winter Olympics with Anna Gasser and Sebastien Toutant claiming golds and Britain's Billy Morgan winning a bronze, but many fans were left asking why there was only a snowboard version of the event and no ski big air.

"Good question," British freestyle skiing coach Pat Sharples told BBC Sport.

"It was a real shame because all the athletes were here - they'd all qualified for slopestyle.

"It would have fitted in really well and the jump was amazing. So it was disappointing ski big air wasn't included," added Sharples, who guided Izzy Atkin to Britain's first ever Winter Olympic ski medal, a bronze in slopestyle.

Some believe it was because ski aerials was part of the Olympic programme in Pyeongchang, the seventh time it has been included in the Games.

Sharples said: "The general public might get confused between aerials and big air because both sports perform tricks off a jump or ramp. But in reality they are very different, with completely different skiers."

James Woods would also like a crack at a ski big air medal at a Winter Olympics - having won gold in the event at the X Games in 2017.

He finished fourth in slopestyle in South Korea and said: "It would have been nice to have had another ski event.

"It's a banging jump and I would love to have hit it. The public would have really enjoyed it too. But ski big air wasn't here. It is what it is, so there's no sob story from me."

So, what is the likelihood it will be included in the next Winter Olympics, which are in Beijing?

Sharples said: "I've certainly heard rumours that the powers that be are keen to make it happen."

The International Olympic Committee has already ruled out adding completely new sports, like ski mountaineering, but new events within existing sports could be proposed for inclusion in 2022.

The IOC's coordination committee will make a proposal in June 2018, with the IOC executive board set to ratify the decision in July.

"We were given less than two years' notice that slopestyle was going to be included in Sochi," added Woods.

"We'll be ready if skiing big air is given the go ahead."

Analysis

BBC Sport commentator Ed Leigh

The reason why the skiers didn't get a shot at big air in 2018 is because of a perceived overlap with ski aerials. This is definitely true, but the fact remains that aerials are a layover from the 1980s that progression has turned into a cross between gymnastic and trampolining.

It has very little to do with actual skiing ability. It also has the lowest participation field of any winter Olympic sport.

I really hope it is retired for 2022, but my instinct tells me that because China have so many athletes who are medal contenders in aerials and none in big air it will stay for the Beijing games.