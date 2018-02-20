Winter Olympics: USA beat Slovakia to reach men's ice hockey quarter-finals
-
- From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times
The United States men's ice hockey team beat Slovakia 5-1 to reach the quarter-finals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Ryan Donato netted twice to top the Games' scoring charts with four goals, with James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Peter Ceresnak also on target.
They will face the Czech Republic in the last eight on Wednesday.
"We came in with the intention of being confident, not just being worried about going home," said Donato.
"I think we just played confident, and the chemistry is continuing to grow, and it's finally meshing."
Donato is now tied in Olympic scoring with his father Ted, a former Boston Bruin player, who had four goals and three assists in 1992 at the Games in Albertville.
"I saw some videos of him in between periods, celebrating. I've never seen him smile like that before," the younger Donato said. "It was good to see that."
- Day-by-day guide to what's on
- Full schedule and results
- Sport-by-sport guides
- Sign up for news and medal alerts
Gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday
- Canada's Virtue and Moir win second ice dance gold
- Sharpe takes women's ski halfpipe final title
- 10:00-10:55 (GMT): Nordic combined - men's individual large hill
- 11:33: Short-track speed skating - women's 3,000m relay final
- 11:15-12:45: Biathlon - 2x6km women's and 2x7.5km men's mixed relay
- 12:45-13:45: Nordic combined - men's individual 10km
Other news from day 11
- Slovenia ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has accepted an anti-doping rule violation and been suspended from the Winter Olympics.
- Local shop owners say their businesses have been hit by slopes in Pyeongchang being closed to the public during the Games. Some have been displaying a banner that reads "2018 Pyeongchang Olympics kill us! Keep our right to live!" at Phoenix Snow Park.