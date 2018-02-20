Winter Olympics: USA beat Slovakia to reach men's ice hockey quarter-finals

Ryan Donato has scored four goals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

The United States men's ice hockey team beat Slovakia 5-1 to reach the quarter-finals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Ryan Donato netted twice to top the Games' scoring charts with four goals, with James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Peter Ceresnak also on target.

They will face the Czech Republic in the last eight on Wednesday.

"We came in with the intention of being confident, not just being worried about going home," said Donato.

"I think we just played confident, and the chemistry is continuing to grow, and it's finally meshing."

Donato is now tied in Olympic scoring with his father Ted, a former Boston Bruin player, who had four goals and three assists in 1992 at the Games in Albertville.

"I saw some videos of him in between periods, celebrating. I've never seen him smile like that before," the younger Donato said. "It was good to see that."

