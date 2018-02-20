BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie disqualified from short track 1000m heat
Christie's Olympics ends in disqualification
Great Britain's Elise Christie is disqualified, despite finishing second, in her short track speed skating 1,000m heat, ending a miserable Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
