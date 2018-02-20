BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie disqualified from short track 1000m heat

Christie's Olympics ends in disqualification

Great Britain's Elise Christie is disqualified, despite finishing second, in her short track speed skating 1,000m heat, ending a miserable Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Canada's Sharpe wins gold in women's halfpipe

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Top Stories