Watch GB's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore's first run in the Bobsleigh heats. The pair end round one in sixth place after all 20 teams complete their first run.

WATCH MORE: GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.