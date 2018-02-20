BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: British bobsleigh's sixth after first run
British bobsleigh's sixth after first run
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch GB's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore's first run in the Bobsleigh heats. The pair end round one in sixth place after all 20 teams complete their first run.
WATCH MORE: GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.