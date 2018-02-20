Korea are out of the men's hockey after a spirited 5-2 defeat to Finland, with players parading the South Korean national flag in front of the home crowd at the end of the match in Pyeongchang.

Korea are competing during the games as a unified nation, between South and North Korea.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.