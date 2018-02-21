BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB men's curling face a play-off after defeat by USA

GB men's curlers lose to USA

Great Britain's men lose to the USA to miss out on the chance of automatic qualification for the curling semi-finals and will now face a play-off match against Switzerland.

WATCH MORE: Leman wins ski cross gold as rivals crash

WATCH MORE: 'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semisWatch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories