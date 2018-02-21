Winter Olympics: Billy Morgan qualifies for men's big air final

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Morgan reaches big air final

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's Billy Morgan has qualified for the Winter Olympics' inaugural men's big air final.

Morgan, 28, scored 87.50 with his first run and bettered that with his second, scoring 90.50 to hang on to sixth place and go through from heat two.

Team-mates Jamie Nicholls and Rowan Coultas failed to qualify as both came outside the top six in heat one.

New Zealand's Carlos Knight Garcia top-scored with 97.50 while world champion Stale Sandbech missed out on the final.

Morgan, who came 10th in slopestyle in 2014 but failed to qualify for the Pyeongchang final, went through in big air despite suffering from an ear infection.

"When I was on the jump yesterday I thought the scaffolding was shaking but it was the balance in my ears," he told BBC Sport.

"I woke up at 4am this morning and the ear was completely blocked but I've had it syringed and it's been OK. It went pretty perfect today."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Peach of a shot' sends GB into curling semis

Curling joy for GB's women

Great Britain beat reigning champions Canada in their final round-round game to qualify for the women's curling semi-finals.

Eve Muirhead's team, who won a bronze in 2014, picked up four points from the last three ends to clinch a 6-5 victory.

The men will have to play Switzerland in a tie-breaker on Thursday (00:05 GMT) to secure their place in the last four, after their hopes of automatic qualification were dashed by a 10-4 defeat by the USA.

GB sixth heading into final bobsleigh runs

Media playback is not supported on this device GB bobsleigh pair Mica McNeill and Mica Moore

Great Britain duo Mica McNeill and Mica Moore lie in sixth place in the women's bobsleigh competition going into the final two runs on day 12.

Pilot McNeill guided the sled to a time of one minute 41.72 seconds - 0.46 seconds behind the leading pair of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the United States.

Medals won on day 12

Canada's Brady Leman wins gold as two competitors crash in a dramatic men's ski cross final

Sofia Goggia sees off the challenge of American Lindsey Vonn to become the first Italian to win the women's downhill.

Finland's Riikka Valila becomes the oldest ice hockey medallist at a Winter Olympics - 20 years after she first won a medal

The United States won gold in the women's team sprint free as Marit Bjorgen became the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time.

Johannes Hosflot Klabo picks up his third gold medal in Pyeongchang as Norway win the men's team sprint free

11:00-13:50: Speed skating - women/men team pursuit finals

11:40-14:00: Bobsleigh - women's two-person final runs, featuring GB duo Mica McNeill and Mica Moore

BBC coverage

Watch live

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two and online

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

09:15-13:00, BBC One and online

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two and online

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four and online