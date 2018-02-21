BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Sofia Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold
Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold
Sofia Goggia claims Italy's first Winter Olympics women's downhill gold medal, with Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel taking silver and American Lindsey Vonn bronze.
