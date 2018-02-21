BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Sofia Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold

Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold

Sofia Goggia claims Italy's first Winter Olympics women's downhill gold medal, with Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel taking silver and American Lindsey Vonn bronze.

WATCH MORE: 'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semis

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only

Top Stories