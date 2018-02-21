BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: OAR beat Norway 6-1 to reach men's ice hockey semi-finals
Olympic Athletes from Russia beat Norway 6-1 to secure their place in Friday's semi-finals of the men's ice hockey at Pyeongchang 2018.
