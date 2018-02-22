BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB out of men's curling after 'amazing' five-point stone
'Amazing' five-point stone ends GB men's Olympics
- From the section Winter Olympics
Switzerland stun Great Britain's men with a rare five-point stone in the ninth end to end GB's hopes of reaching the curling semi-finals.
