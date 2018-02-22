Winter Olympics: GB out of men's curling after losing tie-breaker against Switzerland

GB curling
Great Britain won a silver medal in the men's curling at Sochi 2014
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's men's curling team are out of the Winter Olympics after losing their tie-breaker against Switzerland.

GB had to win to secure a place in the semi-finals later on day 13, but the Swiss progressed to face Sweden in the last four after claiming a 9-5 victory.

More to follow

