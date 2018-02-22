Winter Olympics: GB out of men's curling after losing tie-breaker against Switzerland
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Great Britain's men's curling team are out of the Winter Olympics after losing their tie-breaker against Switzerland.
GB had to win to secure a place in the semi-finals later on day 13, but the Swiss progressed to face Sweden in the last four after claiming a 9-5 victory.
More to follow