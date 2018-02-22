Winter Olympics: Scott Moir achieved peak Canada at the ice hockey

Scott Moir, a three-time Olympic gold medallist in ice dancing, cheered on Canada's women's ice hockey team on Thursday

If these Olympics have reinforced one thing, it's that Canadians LOVE winter sports.

But they are most passionate about the national sport of ice hockey.

Almost three quarters of the population watched at least part of the Stanley Cup play-offs during the 2017 NHL season.

That's 26 million viewers. Twenty six million.

We don't yet know the viewing figures for Thursday's Olympic women's final between Canada and Team USA, but we are betting it was up there.

They also love ice dancing - due, in part, to Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir - three-time Olympic gold medallists.

But, after their electric performance earlier in the week, we weren't sure Canadians could love Moir more.

Wrong. Now they know he loves hockey just as much as they do.

He was in the crowd supporting the Canadian women in their bid for gold - endearing himself to his compatriots EVEN MORE.

The beer is relevant, as Canada is one of the biggest beer-drinking nations in the world - in 2016, Canadians drank an average of 77.1 litres of beer each.

Thus making Moir - decked out in more maple leaves than the forests of Ontario - peak Canadian.

Canada's response was amazing.

Moir wasn't the only one who showed his devotion. Ice hockey commentator Don Cherry adorned this fetching suit for the occasion:

During the game - which featured incredible drama and high-quality entertainment throughout - fans watching at home felt Moir was embodying their every emotion.

But he was just having a good time, and people loved him for it.

They wanted to see more of his intense sideline cheerleading.

Ah yes, we need to talk about this.

His partner, Tessa Virtue, was feeling the FOMO. It appeared Moir skipped practice to attend the game...

Dedication.

Thus prompting all the questions about their relationship status once again.

So what about the match itself?

The scores were level at 2-2 after five penalty shots each, but a save from America's Maddie Rooney broke hearts from British Columbia to Newfoundland.

Sadly, for Scott, Tessa and all of Canada, it wasn't to be and the USA took gold, ending Canada's 16-year Olympic reign.

It didn't take long for someone to edit Rooney's Wikipedia page, rewarding her with a "position" in the White House.

However, being the generally optimistic nation they are, Canadians found the silver lining in their silver medal.

Never change, Canada. Never change.