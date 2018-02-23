BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Sarsfield qualifies after crash, but fails to make semi-finals
GB's Sarsfield qualifies after crash, but fails to make semi-finals
Great Britain's Emily Sarsfield bows out in the quarter-finals of the women's ski cross after she makes it through the heats when her Canadian opponent crashed.
