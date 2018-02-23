BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Sarsfield qualifies after crash, but fails to make semi-finals

GB's Sarsfield qualifies after crash, but fails to make semi-finals

Great Britain's Emily Sarsfield bows out in the quarter-finals of the women's ski cross after she makes it through the heats when her Canadian opponent crashed.

WATCH MORE: 'That is a huge, huge surprise' - Olympic champion crashes out of ski cross heats

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only

Top Stories