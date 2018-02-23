BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Curling heartbreak, teen sensations and goals galore

Curling heartbreak, teen sensations and goals galore

Watch the best of the action from day 14 of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, including Great Britain's women in the curling semi-final, a figure skating shock and a thrilling ice hockey encounter.

WATCH MORE: Best shots from the curling so far

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories