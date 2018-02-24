Winter Olympics: Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini wins gold in men's parallel giant slalom
-
- From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times
Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini beat South Korea's Lee Sangho to win gold in the men's parallel giant slalom at the Winter Olympics.
Galmarini won by 0.43 seconds in the final but Lee still claimed silver to win South Korea's first Olympic medal on snow.
Slovenia's Zan Kosir beat Frenchman Sylvain Dufour to take bronze.
Lee had earlier come from behind to beat Kosir by 0.01 seconds in a dramatic semi-final.