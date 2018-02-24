Winter Olympics: Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini wins gold in men's parallel giant slalom

Nevin Galmarini beats Lee Sangho
Nevin Galmarini improved on his silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi with his victory
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini beat South Korea's Lee Sangho to win gold in the men's parallel giant slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Galmarini won by 0.43 seconds in the final but Lee still claimed silver to win South Korea's first Olympic medal on snow.

Slovenia's Zan Kosir beat Frenchman Sylvain Dufour to take bronze.

Lee had earlier come from behind to beat Kosir by 0.01 seconds in a dramatic semi-final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC