Watch as Olympic athletes from Russia's Milena Bykova narrowly avoids a collision with a squirrel on her run in the snowboarding giant slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Bykova was eliminated in her opening heat.

WATCH MORE: Norway pip GB in alpine skiing team event

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.