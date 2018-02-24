Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka becomes the first woman to win gold medals in two sports at a Winter Olympics with victory in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom. Ledecka earned a shock win in the skiing Super G earlier in the Games.

