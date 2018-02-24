BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Swiss Nevin Galmarini edges snowboarding giant slalom title
Swiss Galmarini edges snowboarding giant slalom title
Swiss snowboarder Nevin Galmarini edges out home favourite Lee Sangho to the giant slalom gold medal in a thrilling final run - four years after settling for silver in Sochi.
