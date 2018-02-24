Winter Olympics: Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva banned for doping

Nadezhda Sergeeva (right) had returned a clean result in a doping test on 13 February, the Russian Bobsleigh Federation said

A second Russian athlete competing at the Winter Olympics has been sanctioned for taking a banned substance.

Nadezhda Sergeeva, 30, is one of 168 Russians allowed to compete as neutrals at the Games despite the country being banned for previous doping offences.

She finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh event in Pyeongchang.

"The athlete has accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games," the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

Its anti-doping panel met to hear her case on Saturday and said she had admitted an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for trimetazidine.

Trimetazidine is used to treat heart conditions but is also classed as a metabolic modulator by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it has performance-enhancing properties.

The Russian Bobsleigh Federation had earlier said Sergeeva had tested positive for "a heart drug" that "was not prescribed" by its medical team.

It added that a test on 18 February came back positive but a previous one on 13 February had showed a clean result.

The neutral Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) team won their first gold medal of the Games in South Korea on Friday.

That came a day after Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his bronze medal after being found guilty of doping.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia over "systemic" doping at Sochi 2014, which the country hosted. However, athletes who could prove they were clean were allowed to compete.

The OAR team are the third biggest at the Games, behind Canada and the United States.

The IOC's executive board is meeting on Saturday, when a discussion on whether to maintain or lift the suspension on Russia is expected to take place.

Lifting the suspension would allow Russian athletes to parade with their national flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.