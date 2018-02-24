BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Japan's Nana Takagi wins ladies mass start speed skating gold

Takagi wins women's mass start gold

Japan's Nana Takagi wins her second gold in Pyeongchang after holding off a late sprint from home favourite Kim Bo-Reum in the first ever ladies' mass start final at the Winter Olympics.

