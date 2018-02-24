BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Great Britain women's curlers lose to Japan in bronze medal match
GB suffer bronze medal defeat by Japan
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's women curlers miss out on a second successive Olympic bronze medal as they lose 5-3 to Japan in Pyeongchang.
