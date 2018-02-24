BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Great Britain women's curlers lose to Japan in bronze medal match

GB suffer bronze medal defeat by Japan

Great Britain's women curlers miss out on a second successive Olympic bronze medal as they lose 5-3 to Japan in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories