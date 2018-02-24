BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Billy Big Time, squirrel slalom & Ledecka's double - day 15 Playlist
Billy Big Time, squirrel slalom & Ledecka's double
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best of the action from day 15 of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang including a record-breaking medal for Team GB's Billy Morgan and a squirrel's star-turn.
